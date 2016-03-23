Private equity firms offload 8 pct of Spie shares in placement

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Ardian are selling nearly eight percent of French engineering and communications firm Spie’s shares in a placement worth about 213 million euros ($238 million), the deal’s bookrunner said.

The two firms will sell 12 million shares via an accelerated bookbuilding in a price range of 16.58-17.0 euros per share, representing a discount of 6.5 percent to Spie’s closing price on Wednesday.

Societe Generale CIB is acting as the sole bookrunner for the deal.