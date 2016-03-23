FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firms offload 8 pct of Spie shares in placement
March 23, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Private equity firms offload 8 pct of Spie shares in placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Ardian are selling nearly eight percent of French engineering and communications firm Spie’s shares in a placement worth about 213 million euros ($238 million), the deal’s bookrunner said.

The two firms will sell 12 million shares via an accelerated bookbuilding in a price range of 16.58-17.0 euros per share, representing a discount of 6.5 percent to Spie’s closing price on Wednesday.

Societe Generale CIB is acting as the sole bookrunner for the deal.

$1 = 0.8945 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

