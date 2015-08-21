FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering to buy up to 25 pct of Siliconware Precision
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering to buy up to 25 pct of Siliconware Precision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) on Friday said it would buy up to 25 percent of Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) for an amount likely exceeding T$30 billion ($918.98 million).

ASE will buy SPIL stock in the open market through late September pending regulatory approval, ASE, the world’s top chip packager and tester, said in a statement. The purchase would be an investment with no bearing on SPIL’s operations, ASE said.

SPIL, the industry’s third-biggest packager, told Reuters by telephone it was unaware of the potential acquisition before ASE’s announcement.

The purchase would be the latest in the chip industry as players seek to overcome technological challenges raised by the Internet of Things, where everyday products are monitored and controlled online. Avago Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp and NXP Semiconductors NV have all announced multi-billion dollar deals this year.

“In the face of intensifying global competition and the rise of new contenders, the drive for consolidation of the semiconductor industry is becoming increasingly apparent,” said ASE, a key supplier for Apple Inc’s Apple Watch.

ASE said it would offer T$45 per common share of SPIL and T$225 ($6.89) per American Depositary Share payable in the equivalent amount of U.S. dollars.

SPIL shares closed down 0.9 percent at T$33.50 in Taipei ahead of ASE’s announcement. Its ADSs last traded at US$5.18. ($1 = 32.6440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.