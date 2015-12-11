FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's SPIL says China's Unigroup to own 24.9 pct stake in $1.73 bln deal
#Semiconductors
December 11, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's SPIL says China's Unigroup to own 24.9 pct stake in $1.73 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) said on Friday it has agreed to a strategic alliance with Tsinghua Unigroup for the Chinese technology group to own a quarter of the Taiwanese chip tester and packager, in a deal worth T$56.8 billion ($1.73 billion).

The deal will give Unigroup, which has been on an aggressive buying spree in Taiwan, a 24.9 percent stake after a private placement, SPIL said.

Shareholders of SPIL will vote on the plan on January 28, SPIL said.

Taiwanese semiconductor tester and packager ChipMOS Technologies Inc plans to release details of a private placement involving Chinese state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Friday. ($1 = 32.8040 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
