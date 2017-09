Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spir Communication SA :

* Has started, together with IPS, talks with Groupe ST Finance to sell printing activity on Reyrieux and Pacy sites

* Proposed sale would include 3-year printing contract of Group's publications, agreements in commercial field, digital production and provision of technical services