Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spir Communication SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 435.9 million euros ($504.12 million) versus 515.0 million euros last year

* Q4 revenue is 109.8 million euros versus 131.7 million euros last year

* Expects full year current operating income and net income in slight growth compared to 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1Es0PED ($1 = 0.8647 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)