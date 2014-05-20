FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pumps maker Spirax-Sarco's organic sales up 4 pct
May 20, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Pumps maker Spirax-Sarco's organic sales up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a maker of steam-control valves and pumps, said organic sales in the four months ended April 30 was up 4 percent helped by higher demand in the North and Latin American markets.

The company said reported sales were marginally lower than last year, hurt by currency exchange rates.

Spirax-Sarco, which makes peristaltic pumps and control valves for steam heating, said it would make progress in the full-year even though it expected its markets to exhibit low levels of growth. (Reporting by Aashika Jain and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

