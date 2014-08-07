FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirax-Sarco Engineering profit falls as strong pound weighs
#Industrials
August 7, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Spirax-Sarco Engineering profit falls as strong pound weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a manufacturer of steam-control valves and pumps, said first-half pretax profit fell 3 percent as the British firm took a beating from the impact of a strong pound.

The company, which caters to healthcare and petrochemical industries, said it expected its markets to remain challenging in the second half but a larger backlog will help.

Pretax profit fell to 63.5 million pounds for the six months ended June 30 from 65.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue declined 4 percent to 319.2 million pounds.

Analysts on an average expected a pretax profit of 67 million pounds and revenue of 321 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

