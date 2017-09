March 6 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a maker of steam control valves and pumps, reported a 12 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong demand from the Asia-Pacific region.

Spirax-Sarco’s full-year adjusted pretax profit rose to 151.1 million pounds ($252.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 134.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 689.4 million pounds.