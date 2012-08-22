FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirax Sarco profit drops, co cutting costs in Europe
#Industrials
August 22, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Spirax Sarco profit drops, co cutting costs in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC : * Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC H1 sales 313.5 million STG

versus 307.7 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC half year adjusted pretax

profit 59.3 million STG versus 63 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC interim dividend 16 pence

per share * Second half year has started well with stronger organic sales growth of 10%

in July * Implementing cost reduction actions that will yield annual cost savings of £5

million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
