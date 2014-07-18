FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Cinven's Spire rises slightly in London stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British hospital group Spire Healthcare opened up slightly at 211 pence a share in its London stock market debut, after pricing at 210 pence, the bottom of the range and valuing the firm at 842 million pounds ($1.4 billion).

Spire, which is owned by European private equity firm Cinven , is raising gross proceeds of 315 million pounds through the sale of new shares. The original price range was 210-300 pence a share, later narrowed to 210-220 pence. (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
