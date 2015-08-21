UPDATE 1-Spire Healthcare cuts outlook on hit from NHS funding crunch

* Sees core earnings growth for the year in a range 4 to 6 pct

* Previously forecast growth of mid to high single-digits

* H1 adjusted core earnings up 8 percent to 83.4 mln stg

* Shares drop 15 pct (Updates shares, adds byline, writes through)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - British hospital operator Spire Healthcare Group Plc cut its profit growth guidance for the full year on Friday, blaming a funding crisis in the government-funded National Health Service (NHS) for a drop in referrals to its services.

Chief Executive Rob Roger said deficits in some units of the state health provider would result in some near-term weakness in demand over the remainder of this financial year.

Shares in the group, priced at 210 pence in a flotation 13 months ago and which had climbed to a record 403p on Thursday, plunged some 15 percent on the statement.

The stock was trading down 15 percent at 342p by 1514 GMT, suffering the biggest drop in Britain’s FTSE 250 index of mid-sized companies.

Rogers said some clinical commissioning groups with which the company worked, particularly those aligned to trusts facing the worst financial positions, had been sending patients to NHS facilities rather than the private sector.

The possible removal of penalties if waiting lists lengthen also meant there was no urgent need to outsource to the private sector, he said in an interview.

“If there’s more central funding, as there was last year, towards waiting lists, you could see a short-term recovery. But we can’t predict when that will be,” he told Reuters.

“Longer-term, as waiting lists increase, we would see stronger growth in self-pay and PMI (private medical insurance patients).”

About 30 percent of Spire’s business comes from the NHS, Rogers said, with the remainder being either patients who pay for their own treatment or are funded by insurers.

The company, which posted an 8 percent rise in adjusted core earnings for the six months to end-June to 83.4 million pounds($131 million), said growth on the same measure for the year would now be in the range 4 to 6 percent.

It had previously forecast growth of mid to high single-digits. ($1 = 0.6378 pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)