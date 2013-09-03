Spirent CEO steps down, CFO takes over

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British telecoms testing company Spirent Communications Plc said Chief Executive Bill Burns would step down immediately, and Chief Financial Officer Eric Hutchinson would take charge.

The Crawley, UK-based company did not give any reasons for Burns’ departure.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said it will begin the search for a new CEO in due course.

The company had reported a 72 percent drop in first-half profit last month due to lower orders and a weak performance at its network and applications unit.