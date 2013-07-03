Spirent first-half revenue to fall 20 pct on lower orders

July 3 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc said revenue in the first half would drop by 20 percent, due to lower orders in the first quarter and a weak performance at its networks and applications unit.

The telecoms testing company estimates first-half revenue of $189.5 million, compared with $236.1 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue is expected to fall by $26 million to $92.7 million in the second quarter, however, order intake in the quarter ended June 30 grew 10 percent to $119 million, the company said in a statement.

The recovery in the market was much slower than originally anticipated for networks and applications, Spirent said.

Shares in the company closed at 134.4 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have lost about 11 percent of their value since the beginning of the year.