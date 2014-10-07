FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirent Communications sees marginal rise in Q3 revenue
October 7, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Spirent Communications sees marginal rise in Q3 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing company, said it expected a marginal rise in third-quarter revenue as performance in the United States and China remained subdued.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices for companies such as Cisco Systems Inc and Nokia, said revenue for the third quarter was expected to be slightly below $110 million compared with $107.7 million a year earlier.

Demand levels dipped “sharply” because of merger activity and delays in capital expenditure as future new technology deployments are being assessed, Spirent said.

Fourth-quarter revenue is now expected to be between $120 million and $125 million compared with $115.4 million in 2013. (1 British pound = 1.6077 US dollar) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

