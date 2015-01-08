FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirent Communications 4th-quarter order intake exceeds expectations
January 8, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Spirent Communications 4th-quarter order intake exceeds expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing provider, said order intake in the fourth quarter exceeded its expectation, after reporting a sharp dip in demand for its products and services in the United States and China during the third quarter.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said fourth-quarter order intake rose nearly 13 percent to about $147 million from a year earlier.

The company said in November that it expected weak market conditions to continue for the rest of 2014.

Spirent said it expected full-year revenue to be about 10 percent higher at about $455 million. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

