Spirent sees wireless testing division facing headwinds in 2016

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing provider, said it expects revenue from the wireless device testing segment to fall by 14 million pounds in 2016.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said it continues to see radical technological changes as customer requirements evolve and expects these changes to ripple into 2016.

Wireless & Service Experience accounted for 168.7 million pounds of revenue for the company in 2015.

Spirent said full-year revenue for 2015 rose 4.4 pct to 477.1 million pounds ($663.74 million). ($1 = 0.7188 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)