January 9, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Spirent estimates lower full-year revenue after sluggish fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British telecoms testing company Spirent Communications Plc estimates full-year revenue to fall about 14 percent due to lower-than-expected demand from the United States in the fourth quarter.

The company, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, expects revenue to fall to about $413.0 million in the full year ended Dec. 31 from $472.4 million a year earlier.

Spirent Communications also estimates fourth-quarter revenue of about $115.0 million, at the lower end of its forecast.

The London-listed company had cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast in October due to a delay in customers taking delivery of its products.

Spirent Communications also said it was looking at selective acquisitions to allow the company to return to growth.

Shares in the company were down 4 percent at 95.15 pence at 0806 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

