Spirent profit falls 64 pct on telecom contract delays
February 27, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Spirent profit falls 64 pct on telecom contract delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British telecoms testing company Spirent Communications Plc reported a 64 percent fall in full-year profit, hurt mainly by contract delays from some major equipment makers in the United States.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said it expected high single-digit percentage growth in organic revenue in 2014.

Profit before tax fell to $39.1 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013 from $108.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $413.5 million.

Spirent’s shares closed at 105.4 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

