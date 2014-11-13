FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirent Communications posts marginal rise in Q3 revenue
November 13, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Spirent Communications posts marginal rise in Q3 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing provider, reported a marginal rise in third-quarter revenue as the company said demand for its products and services dipped “sharply” in the United States and in China during the period.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices for companies such as Cisco Systems Inc and Nokia, said revenue for the third quarter ended Sept.30 rose 2.2 percent to $110.1 million (69.80 million pounds).

Demand from customers dipped “sharply” due to merger activity and delayed capital expenditure as they assessed new technology deployments, Spirent said.

The company said it expects the weak market conditions to continue for the rest of 2014.

1 British pound = 1.5773 US dollar Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
