FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spirent profit falls on lower orders
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
August 1, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Spirent profit falls on lower orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British telecoms testing company Spirent Communications Plc’s first-half profit dropped 72 percent due to lower orders in the first quarter and a weak performance at its network and applications unit.

Pretax profit for the first half ending 30 June fell to $14.5 million from $52.8 million a year earlier.

The company said that while July order levels were satisfactory, some customers may continue to adopt a careful approach to their spending plans.

Spirent, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, said revenue fell 19 percent to $190.4 million.

The company had issued a profit warning in April saying that first-quarter sales had fallen due to a bigger-than-expected slowdown across its major markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.