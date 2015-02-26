FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecoms testing services firm Spirent sees higher demand in 2015
February 26, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Telecoms testing services firm Spirent sees higher demand in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc, a British provider of telecoms testing services, said it expects stronger demand in 2015, especially in the second half.

Spirent tests ethernet networks, 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices for customers including Verizon Communications Inc , AT&T Inc and Cisco Systems Inc.

The company said on Thursday there was a marked jump in year-end demand in United States, its largest market, after a sharp slowdown in the third quarter.

Spirent’s revenue rose 10.6 percent to $457.2 million in the year ended Dec. 31, while pretax profit fell 38.4 percent to $24.1 million. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

