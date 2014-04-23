BRIEF-Spirent Communications Q1 revenue up 16 pct

April 23 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $111.9 million

* Order intake in Q1 of 2014 grew by 12 pct compared to Q1 of 2013

* Revenue for period at $111.9 million showed a 16 pct increase, organically up 14 pct

* Investments set out in full year results for 2013 are well under way.

* Further momentum is expected during Q2 of 2014.

* Q1 operating profit was $8.3 million versus $ 7.6 million last year

* Trading is currently in line with board’s expectations of achieving high single digit organic revenue growth for year

* Order intake was up 12 pct compared with Q1 of 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: