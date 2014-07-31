FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spirent Communications H1 oper profit $13.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* Revenue in first half of 2014 grew by 16% compared to first half of 2013, with organic growth of 14%

* Half year results 2014

* There was underlying growth in order intake and a book to bill ratio of 104 after allowing for delay in service assurance field test revenue of $12.0 million from 2013

* H1 revenue rose 16 percent to 221 million usd

* We continue to see progress from investments set out in 2013 full year results and expect further advances in second half of 2014

* Operating profit $13.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

