BRIEF-Spirent Communications Q3 rev $110.1 mln
November 13, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spirent Communications Q3 rev $110.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc

* Q3 revenue $110.1 million versus $107.7 million year ago

* Level of demand for products and services dipped sharply during Q3 in United States and in China

* Reason was a combination of merger activity at some of major customers and a lull in capital expenditure as a result of future new technology deployments being assessed

* Principally this affected networks & applications division

* Expect that weaker market conditions will continue during rest of 2014

* Forecast revenue for Q4 remains in range of $120 million to $125 million

* Company is reviewing its cost structure to align costs with changes in market while protecting execution of its strategic plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

