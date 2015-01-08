FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirent Communications sees FY revenue about 10 pct higher
January 8, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spirent Communications sees FY revenue about 10 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc

* Year end 2014 update

* Order intake in Q4 exceeded board’s expectation at approximately $147.0 million, (Q4 2013: $124.2 million)

* All business segments reported growth over same period last year

* Revenue at approximately $124.0 million, (Q4 2013: $115.4 million), was towards upper end of expected range of $120.0 million to $125.0 million

* For full year 2014 revenue will be approximately $455.0 million, a growth of 10 per cent including acquisitions made in year (FY 2013 $413.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

