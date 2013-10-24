FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spirent warns on fourth-quarter revenue
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 24, 2013 / 6:29 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Spirent warns on fourth-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications plc : * Revenue for the third quarter was in line with our expectations * Q3 group revenue of $107.7 million (Q3 2012: $111.7 million * Outlook for revenue, however, will be impacted by delays imposed by customers * Q3 adjusted operating profit was $16.1 million (Q3 2012: $27.9 million) * Delaying revenue recognition on these firm orders until H1 2014; impact will

be in the region of $12 million * Revenue is expected to be in the region of $115 million to

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.