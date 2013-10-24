BRIEF-Spirent warns on fourth-quarter revenue

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications plc : * Revenue for the third quarter was in line with our expectations * Q3 group revenue of $107.7 million (Q3 2012: $111.7 million * Outlook for revenue, however, will be impacted by delays imposed by customers * Q3 adjusted operating profit was $16.1 million (Q3 2012: $27.9 million) * Delaying revenue recognition on these firm orders until H1 2014; impact will

be in the region of $12 million * Revenue is expected to be in the region of $115 million to