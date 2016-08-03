UPDATE 2-Spirit AeroSystems profit beats on higher deliveries

* Extends Airbus agreement for A350 XWB planes to 800 ship-sets

* Shares rise as much as 8.1 pct

* Sees 2016 earnings per share $4.30-$4.50 vs est $4.49 (Adds shares, details)

By Arunima Banerjee

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and said it reached an agreement with Airbus Group SE for higher deliveries of aircraft parts for the A350 XWB.

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.1 percent to $46.44.

Spirit extended its agreement with Airbus for the A350 XWB aircraft, and said it now expected to deliver as many as 800 ship-sets, up from 400 previously.

A ship-set is made up of the parts used to construct all or part of an aircraft.

An A350 agreement suggests "decent cash profitability going forward", JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman wrote in a note to clients.

Spirit makes fuselage parts and some other structural components for Airbus' wide-body A350 XWB aircraft. The company also makes the wing framework for other aircraft including the A380.

About 11 percent of Spirit's 2015 revenue came from Airbus.

Spirit also said it now expected to earn $4.30-$4.50 per share on an adjusted basis in 2016. The company, however, lowered its full-year earnings forecast to $3.45-$3.65 per share, from $4.15-$4.35 per share on a GAAP basis.

Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of $4.49 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spirit said ship-set deliveries to Airbus rose to 188 units in the second quarter ended June 30, while its deliveries to Boeing Co, its biggest customer, rose slightly to 198 units.

Spirit's net income fell to $44.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $154.9 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it recorded a non-cash charge of $135.7 million in the second quarter, related to the A350 XWB planes.

On an adjusted basis the company earned $1.21 per share. Revenue rose to $1.83 billion from $1.70 billion.

Analysts on average had expected second-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit was spun off from Boeing in 2005 and is a major supplier to Bombardier Inc and other aircraft and helicopter makers.

Up to Tuesday's close, Spirit shares had fallen 14.2 percent this year, compared with a 7.7 percent increase in the Dow Jones U.S. aerospace and defense index. (Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)