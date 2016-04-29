FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spirit AeroSystems sees no impact from Airbus plane pile-up
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Spirit AeroSystems sees no impact from Airbus plane pile-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Friday that it is seeing no slowdown in demand from Airbus resulting from undelivered planes piling up at European factories, waiting for interiors.

Reuters reported last week that a number of undelivered Airbus jetliners are stranded outside the plants, including A350s awaiting cabin equipment in Toulouse.

“We haven’t seen any slowdown from the plan in terms of demand,” Spirit Chief Executive Larry Lawson said on a conference call. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.