Spirit says spare parts business lost to Boeing are small component of it
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 1, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Spirit says spare parts business lost to Boeing are small component of it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Friday that the spare part business Boeing is taking away is minimal and requires only a small adjustment in its employment.

“Financially, this is small component of our business,” Spirit said in a statement after Reuters reported Boeing’s move on Thursday. “While our role is changing, airlines will continue to need the parts that Spirit manufactures. As a business, we frequently have changes in our work scope, and our headcount adjusts accordingly - this is a small adjustment,” Spirit said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

