Aircraft parts maker Spirit Aero's profit nearly doubles

May 2 (Reuters) - Aircraft component maker Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit nearly doubled, partly helped by strong demand for large commercial aircraft.

Net income rose to $153.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $81.2 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.73 billion.

Spirit is a major supplier of components to Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)