FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aircraft parts maker Spirit Aero's profit nearly doubles
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Aircraft parts maker Spirit Aero's profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Aircraft component maker Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit nearly doubled, partly helped by strong demand for large commercial aircraft.

Net income rose to $153.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $81.2 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.73 billion.

Spirit is a major supplier of components to Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.