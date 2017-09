July 29 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported an 8.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as costs fell.

Net income rose to $154.9 million, or $1.11 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $143.4 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 5.8 percent to $1.7 billion.

The company also announced a share buyback of up to $350 million. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)