Spirit Aero posts profit as aircraft makers boost production
August 1, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Spirit Aero posts profit as aircraft makers boost production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft components maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier as customers Boeing Co and Airbus boosted production to meet surging demand for large planes.

Spirit reported net income of $143.4 million, or $1.01 cents, for the second-quarter ended July 3, compared with a loss of $209.4 million, or $1.47 per share.

The year-earlier quarter included a charge of $448 million in cost overruns on several aircraft wing programs.

Revenue for the latest reported quarter rose 18.6 percent to $1.80 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

