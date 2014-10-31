FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirit AeroSystems profit up 79 pct
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Spirit AeroSystems profit up 79 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, which makes parts for Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV , reported a 79 percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Spirit’s net profit rose to $168 million, or $1.20 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from $93.7 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.6 percent to $1.69 billion.

The company raised its full-year profit forecast to $3.35-$3.45 per share from $2.90-$3.05. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

