Spirit AeroSystems revenue rises 5 pct as Boeing deliveries rise
February 3, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Spirit AeroSystems revenue rises 5 pct as Boeing deliveries rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, which makes fuselages for Boeing Co, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the world’s largest planemaker bumped up production.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $106.2 million or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $586.9 million, or $4.15 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Spirit earned 87 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $1.57 billion from $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

