10 months ago
Spirit AeroSystems' revenue rises 7.4 pct, helped by Airbus
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

Spirit AeroSystems' revenue rises 7.4 pct, helped by Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher deliveries to Airbus Group SE, its second-biggest customers.

The company's total revenue rose to $1.71 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.59 billion, a year earlier. [

However, net income fell to $145.1 million, or $1.16 per share, from $313.6 million, or $2.24 per share. Last year's profit included a $189.4 million benefit from a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

