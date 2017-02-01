Spirit AeroSystems profit falls about 22 percent

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 21.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt in part by lower production deliveries on the Boeing 747 and 777 programs.

The company’s net income fell to $108.2 million, or 89 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $138.3 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.57 billion from $1.61 billion.