Triumph will be cash-flow negative from Gulfstream contracts- CFO
December 9, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Triumph will be cash-flow negative from Gulfstream contracts- CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc said on Tuesday its assumption of the wing contracts for two Gulfstream business jets from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc will be cash-flow negative for the first three years, then generate cash in subsequent years.

However, a cash payment of $160 million from Spirit is expected to fully offset the negative cash flow, and that the operating margin on the programs would be about 8 percent to 10 percent, Triumph Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey McRae said on a conference call with analysts.

Spirit and Triumph announced earlier Tuesday that the money-losing contracts for Gulfstream’s G280 and G650 jets would move from Spirit to Triumph. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

