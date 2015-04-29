FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spirit Airlines meets first-quarter profit expectations
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spirit Airlines meets first-quarter profit expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, company comment)

April 29 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit growth in line with analysts’ expectations and said unit revenue fell in part because of falling airfare.

The budget airline earned $69 million, up 83 percent from a year earlier. Last year, the company posted net income of $37.7 million, or 51 cents per diluted share.

Adjusted net income was 96 cents per diluted share, in line with analysts’ average estimate of 96 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of a plane’s carrying capacity, dropped 9.9 percent last quarter compared to a year earlier, on a capacity increase of 25.0 percent.

Spirit said the decrease was primarily “due to the ramp up of our growth in new and mature markets, overall fare compression in many of our markets and increased capacity from other carriers in the Dallas markets.”

Total operating expenses increased 1.6 percent to $384.1 million year-over-year, the company said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely)

