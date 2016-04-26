Spirit Airlines profit tops estimates in first quarter

April 26 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc reported first-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as cheap fuel and revenue from bag and other fees added to its bottom line.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $61.9 million in the first quarter. Excluding special items such as lease termination costs, profit rose by 2 percent to $72.3 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)