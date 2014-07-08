FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Spirit Airlines ramp workers vote to join machinists union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc baggage handlers have voted to be represented by the machinists union in bargaining with the low-cost carrier, the union said.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said the nearly 220 ramp workers at Spirit Airlines voted by 80 percent to unionize in an election supervised by the U.S. National Mediation Board that began on June 16 and ended on Tuesday.

The employees work at airports in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Detroit; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the union added in a statement.

Shares of Spirit Airlines, based in Miramar, Florida, were down 1.5 percent at $62.41 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

