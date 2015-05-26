FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog warms to Greene King's concessions on pub deal
May 26, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog warms to Greene King's concessions on pub deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said it was likely to give the go-ahead to pub group Green King’s takeover of rival Spirit in light of an offer by the former to sell a total of 16 pubs.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had earlier this month said it would undertake an in-depth investigation of the 774 million pound deal unless the companies offered to dispose of pubs in a small number of areas where there was no alternative.

It said on Tuesday that the proposed disposals might be acceptable, and it would make a decision by July 21.

Of the 16 pubs identified to be sold, nine are Greene King pub and seven are Spirit, Green King said in a statement.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
