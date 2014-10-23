FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirit Pub board rejects bid from cider maker C&C
October 23, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Spirit Pub board rejects bid from cider maker C&C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Spirit Pub Company Plc said it had rejected a proposal to acquire the company from cider maker C&C Group Plc.

Spirit Pub, which is engaged in takeover talks with pub owner Greene King Plc, said C&C had until Nov. 20 to announce a firm offer for the company.

Greene King has offered to buy Spirit Pub in a cash-and-stock deal, valuing Spirit at 723 million pounds ($1.16 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.6238 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

