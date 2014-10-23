FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spirit Pub rejects bid from Irish cider maker C&C
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spirit Pub rejects bid from Irish cider maker C&C

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc.

Spirit Pub, which is engaged in takeover talks with brewer and pub owner Greene King Plc, said C&C, the maker of Magners and Bulmers, had until Nov. 20 to announce a firm offer.

Greene King has offered to buy Spirit Pub in a cash-and-stock deal valued at 723 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

The details of the C&C proposal were not disclosed, but the Times newspaper reported that C&C was offering 115 pence per share in cash and stock, with at least a third in cash.

This would top Greene King’s offer of 109.5 pence per share, comprising 8 pence in cash and 0.1322 Greene King shares for every Spirit share.

Spirit Pub and C&C representatives were not available for comment. A spokeswoman for Greene King declined to comment.

Spirit Pub has a market value of just over 700 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6238 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.