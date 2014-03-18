FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milder UK winter boosts Spirit Pub's sales
March 18, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Milder UK winter boosts Spirit Pub's sales

March 18 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a rise in sales at pubs it directly manages, as a milder winter prompted more Britons to frequent bars.

The company, which operates about 800 managed pubs and around 470 leased pubs under brands such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said like-for-like net sales at its managed business rose 6.1 percent in the eight weeks ended March 1.

Shares in Spirit Pub, which was spun off from debt-laden Punch Taverns in August 2011, closed at 81.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

