Spirit Pub first-half revenue rises 4 pct
April 24, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Spirit Pub first-half revenue rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a nearly 4 percent rise in first-half revenue as it benefitted from higher sales of food and drinks during the Christmas and holiday season.

The company, which operates pubs under brands such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, also said there were tentative signs of recovery in consumer spending and the company was well placed to benefit from it.

Revenue rose to 406 million pounds ($681.2 million) in the six months ended March 1 from 391.2 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said like-for-like net sales at its managed pubs rose 4.8 percent.

Spirit Pub was spun off from Punch Taverns Plc in 2011 and makes about 90 percent of its revenue from managed pubs. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

