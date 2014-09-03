FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 3, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Spirit Pub sees full-year results ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spirit Pub Company Plc said like-for-like performance was ahead of market in the fourth quarter and expected full-year results to beat market expectations.

The company, which operates pubs under brands such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said like-for-like sales rose 2.1 percent at its managed pubs in the 12 weeks to Aug. 16, with drink sales outpacing food sales.

Both the managed estate and the leased estate pubs have outperformed their respective markets, the company said. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
