Union charges Spirit Aero with unfair labor practice for layoffs

SEATTLE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The union representing engineers and technical workers at Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc charged the company with an unfair labor practice on Wednesday, alleging the major supplier to Boeing and Airbus dealt directly with employees on severance issues related to layoffs rather than with the union.

It said it filed the case with the National Labor Relations Board office in Kansas City.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace said Spirit laid off 221 of its unionized engineers and technical workers on July 25. The layoffs were part of 360 announced that day.

“As part of the company’s process, management presented and tried to negotiate severance agreements with each employee. The action is a direct violation of their union collective bargaining agreements,” the union said.

Spirit, in a statement, said “we disagree with the latest allegations and believe the NLRB will find them baseless once they have all the facts.”

Spirit on Tuesday said it was in talks to sell its wings business in Oklahoma and that it would take a charge of up to $400 million in the second quarter.