Spirit Aero revenue rises 10 pct as demand for aircraft grows
November 1, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Spirit Aero revenue rises 10 pct as demand for aircraft grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, a maker of fuselages and wings for Boeing Co and Airbus , reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for large commercial aircraft.

Spirit Aerosystems reported a net profit of $93.7 million, or 65 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 26 compared with a loss of $134.4 million, or 94 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.50 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier.

The company’s shares were up about 1 percent at $27 in premarket trading.

