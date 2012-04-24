UPDATE 1-Spirit AeroSystems says Kansas facility restarts

April 24 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the fuselage for Boeing Co’s 737 and parts of other planes, said on Tuesday it has returned to full operations after a tornado damaged its Wichita facilities on April 14.

Spirit, Boeing’s biggest supplier of structural components, shut down temporarily after the tornado caused severe damage to the infrastructure and buildings, cutting power and gas in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The company also makes part of the fuselage for Boeing’s high-profile 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing said on Tuesday it was still assessing the impact of the Spirit disruption on its production lines but that it has not seen disruption to any commercial airplane programs.

Spirit said the damage is mainly limited to infrastructure, including buildings and utilities, with production equipment largely unaffected. Deliveries have been affected and Spirit is developing recovery plans for these schedules, it said in a statement.

Boeing has said it had some cushion in its production system to absorb part of its supply disruption, but the company has not said how long it can produce airplanes at full speed with limited or no supply from Spirit.

Boeing is Spirit’s largest customer. Spirit said 85 percent of its work is for the plane-maker and that it makes parts for all of Boeing’s commercial airplanes. Work on the 737 draws about 50 percent of Spirit’s revenue.

Experts say the 737 program is more vulnerable to production line shocks than the 787 or other airplane programs because of its rapid production pace. Boeing makes 35 737s per month and aims to boost that rate to 42 per month.

Spirit was a Boeing unit until it was sold in 2005. The company also makes parts of the upcoming Airbus A350 and A320.