Spirit AeroSystems has no time frame for potential asset sale -CFO
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Spirit AeroSystems has no time frame for potential asset sale -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc , the aircraft parts supplier, is talking with a number of potential buyers interested in its Oklahoma operations that design wings but has no time frame for a sale, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“It is a complex deal,” CFO Sanjay Kapoor told a J.P. Morgan conference broadcast over the Internet. “There are a number of interested parties that we are working with ... due diligence is going on as we speak.”

“It’s hard for me to predict a timeline and give you an exact date,” he added.

Spirit AeroSystems put up the Oklahoma operations for sale last year but has also said it could keep the assets. The unit handles wing design for jets.

Its stock dipped 1 percent to $27.97 at midday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
